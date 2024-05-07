Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Tata group company is among Sharekhan's top stock picks for today

TCS has witnessed buying interest from the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (3780) of the previous rise from 3,311 - 4255. Positive divergence is also witnessed on the daily charts

trading, market, stocks

SI Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TCS

TCS has witnessed buying interest from the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (3780) of the previous rise from 3,311 – 4255. Positive divergence is also witnessed on the daily charts indicating loss of selling momentum on the downside. 

We expect the stock to retrace the recent decline and rise towards 4,070 – 4,100 from a short term perspective. Stop Loss should be maintained at 3,850 for the long positions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jubilant Food Works

The stock has been in a downtrend since December, 2023. The stock has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts indicating trend reversal from down to up. 

The daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover which is a Buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are suggesting a further upside in the stock. 

We expect the stock to  rally towards 503 – 522 from a short term perspective. We suggest a stop loss of 453 for the long positions.

=============================

All stock prices in Rs

(Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own).
Topics : Stock calls Stock Call Buzzing stocks TCS stock Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon