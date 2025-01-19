Time's ripe for investors to raise equity exposure: Trideep Bhattacharya

The ongoing correction in the equity market may persist for a few more months as domestic and global headwinds will take time to abate, says TRIDEEP BHATTACHARYA, president and chief investment officer-equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Bhattacharya says that recovery in corporate earnings growth will be key to the equity market’s trajectory in the second half of 2025. Edited excerpts:

The equity market is off to a gloomy start in 2025. How long do you expect the correction to persist?

Equities face a combination of domestic and global challenges.

Firstly, December quarter earnings have