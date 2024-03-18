Better growth supports the case for small-caps in Asia: Jefferies

Better growth prospects for small-caps has made Jefferies bullish on this market segment in the Asian region. In the Indian context, it has highlighted 15 stocks as potential multibaggers.

The list includes Cigniti Technologies, Man Infraconstruction, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Angel Broking, Cantabil Retail, JB Chemicals & Pharma, Action Construction, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Triveni Turbine, BLS International, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Ion Exchange India, Great Eastern Shipping, ICICI Securities and Zensar.

“A comparison of the growth forecasts for 2024F and the 12-month forward earnings per share (EPS) trends clearly highlights the earnings support for small-caps. While both the small-caps and