Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Experts say that the volume of rainfall, its timing and dispersion will crucially influence crop sowing, output and prices

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
monsoon
Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
While weather forecasters remain divided on how the monsoons will play out in India over the next few months, analysts believe the news at the current juncture – at best – can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the markets. They believe it is too early to say whether the sub-par monsoon on account of El Nino can seriously dent the market sentiment in the short-to-medium term.
"These are just initial forecasts and we will have another round / status update from the weather forecasters a month down the line. It is too early to say with certainty that the news right now will have any serious implication for the market and can dent the overall sentiment," said Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president at Geojit Financial Services.

Topics : Markets | Monsoon | Skymet monsoon forecast | IMD weather forecast

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Business Standard
