Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

While weather forecasters remain divided on how the monsoons will play out in India over the next few months, analysts believe the news at the current juncture – at best – can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the markets. They believe it is too early to say whether the sub-par monsoon on account of El Nino can seriously dent the market sentiment in the short-to-medium term.
"These are just initial forecasts and we will have another round / status update from the weather forecasters a month down the line. It is too early to say with certainty that the news right now will have any serious implication for the market and can dent the overall sentiment," said Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president at Geojit Financial Services.
ALSO READ:
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or