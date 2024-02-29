Sensex (    %)
                        
Tractor stocks may have bumpy ride in near-term, stay selective: Analysts

Volumes in the tractor segment for the last three quarters of the current financial year (9MFY24) have remained weak

Nikita Vashisht
Feb 29 2024

After a stellar run on  the bourses that saw tractor stocks rise up to 55 per cent, analysts are turning cautious on the sector as muted demand trends may weigh in the near-term.

Volumes in the tractor segment for the last three quarters of the current financial year (9MFY24) have remained weak with VST Tillers, Escorts Kubota, and M&M seeing declines of 21 per cent, 5 per cent, and 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, during the period, amid patchy rainfall, delayed crop harvest, and lower reservoir level.

First Published: Feb 29 2024

