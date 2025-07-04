Slowing growth and high valuations weigh on Trent stock performance

The stock of the country’s largest apparel retailer by market capitalisation, Trent, slid about 12 per cent to close at ₹5,448 per share on worries of a moderation in growth rates and expensive valuations.

The stock has underperformed the benchmarks over the past year on slowing growth rates and downgrades that have dented investor sentiment.

The near-term negative trigger is the lower-than-expected growth print for the June quarter.

In its pre-quarter update, the company reported Q1 standalone revenues at ₹5,061 crore which translates into a 20 per cent growth over the year-ago quarter.

Growth was also lower on a sequential