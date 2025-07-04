Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Slowing growth and high valuations weigh on Trent stock performance

Slowing growth and high valuations weigh on Trent stock performance

Trent shares fall 12% on weak Q1 growth; brokerages cite valuation mismatch, slowing momentum in fashion, and downgrade targets despite optimism on new verticals

The near-term negative trigger is the lower-than-expected growth print for the June quarter.

Ram Prasad SahuTanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

The stock of the country’s largest apparel retailer by market capitalisation, Trent, slid about 12 per cent to close at ₹5,448 per share on worries of a moderation in growth rates and expensive valuations.
 
The stock has underperformed the benchmarks over the past year on slowing growth rates and downgrades that have dented investor sentiment. 
 
The near-term negative trigger is the lower-than-expected growth print for the June quarter.
 
In its pre-quarter update, the company reported Q1 standalone revenues at ₹5,061 crore which translates into a 20 per cent growth over the year-ago quarter.
 
