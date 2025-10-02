Trent to JSW Energy: Here are 10 beaten-down stocks to watch out for

The broader equity market has been hit harder than the decline in the BSE Sensex suggests.

The equity market has hit a bump after two years of double-digit returns. The benchmark BSE Sensex is down 4.8 per cent during the 12 months ending September 2025, its worst yearly show in more than a decade. For comparison, the index was up 28.1 per cent during the year ending September 2024, and was up 14.6 per cent during the 12 months ending September 2023. With this, the index has delivered negative returns in three out of last six years ending September.