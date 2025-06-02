Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Trump's trade tantrum, and stock market: The ABCD strategy of investing

Trump's trade tantrum, and stock market: The ABCD strategy of investing

For Indian retail investors, this is not a moment for fear but a moment for foresight, says Sandeep Walunj of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Sandeep Walunj, executive director & group CMO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
premium

Sandeep Walunj, executive director & group CMO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Sandeep Walunj Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trump’s unpredictable and transactional approach to trade—especially with partners like India—could trigger short-term market volatility. But structural geopolitical trends, such as the potential US-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the India-EU FTA, the China+1 strategy, and evolving BRICS dynamics, are tilting the balance in India’s favour.
 
Even if Trump’s return stirs disruption, Indian investors are better positioned today. Global resistance to US hegemony, rising inflation concerns in the US, and India’s growing strategic autonomy act as counterweights. Navigating this terrain requires smart thinking across three horizons: short, medium, and long-term.

SHORT TERM (0–6 months): Defensive, yet opportunistic

Context:
  • Trump’s tariff threats may drive up
Topics : US President Trump Trump trade policies Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY The Smart Investor S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon