Strong demand, GST hopes keep Street bullish on two-wheeler stocks

Given stronger rural activity and the potential impact of a GST cut, investors are turning positive on the two-wheeler (2W) segment. In August, domestic dealers picked up 11 per cent more units year-on-year (YoY), despite only 2 per cent growth in retail registrations, indicating stocking ahead of the festive season. Export trends were also strong. TVS Motor and Royal Enfield appear to have gained domestic market share. Expectations of a GST rate cut have lifted the Nifty Auto Index by 10 per cent, taking valuations close to long-term averages. The rebound may already have been partly priced in.

