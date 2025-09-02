Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strong demand, GST hopes keep Street bullish on two-wheeler stocks

Strong demand, GST hopes keep Street bullish on two-wheeler stocks

Stronger rural demand, festive inventory build-up and GST cut optimism are boosting sentiment on two-wheeler stocks, though valuations now near long-term averages

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Given stronger rural activity and the potential impact of a GST cut, investors are turning positive on the two-wheeler (2W) segment. In August, domestic dealers picked up 11 per cent more units year-on-year (YoY), despite only 2 per cent growth in retail registrations, indicating stocking ahead of the festive season. Export trends were also strong. TVS Motor and Royal Enfield appear to have gained domestic market share. Expectations of a GST rate cut have lifted the Nifty Auto Index by 10 per cent, taking valuations close to long-term averages. The rebound may already have been partly priced in.
 
