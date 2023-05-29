close

Unauthorised trading platforms go unchecked despite two RBI warnings

Experts say in the absence of monitoring, users of such apps are exposed to risk of fraud, financial loss, data leak, misuse, theft and cyber attacks, apart from legal action from enforcement agencies

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Several unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs), mostly based abroad, remain available for download, despite violating the country's anti-money laundering and foreign exchange laws and in spite of two warnings issued by the Reserve Bank of India in the absence of takedown mandates to app stores.
The RBI had, in September 2022, released an alert list on the apps, deemed unauthorised to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018. This was followed by another updated alert in February this year, which provides a list of 48 such unauthorised platforms.
People familiar with the matter said the RBI alert list doesn't include downloaded URLs of the apps, so app stores may not be able to take suo motu cognizance of the warning to remove the apps.
Topics : stock markets Trading RBI

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

