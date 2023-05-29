Unauthorised trading platforms go unchecked despite two RBI warnings

Several unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs), mostly based abroad, remain available for download, despite violating the country's anti-money laundering and foreign exchange laws and in spite of two warnings issued by the Reserve Bank of India in the absence of takedown mandates to app stores.
The RBI had, in September 2022, released an alert list on the apps, deemed unauthorised to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018. This was followed by another updated alert in February this year, which provides a list of 48 such unauthorised platforms.
People familiar with the matter said the RBI alert list doesn't include downloaded URLs of the apps, so app stores may not be able to take suo motu cognizance of the warning to remove the apps.
