US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

An analysis by Bank of America (BofA) Securities shows that the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has performed well — both ahead of and after a recession. However, it witnessed a sharp downfall when the recession reared its ugly head in 2001 and 2007.

With the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) inflation fighters attempting the risky pursuit of ‘pillow-soft landings’ and its economy sending out mixed signals, if there is indeed a recession, it could spell trouble for domestic equities and corporate earnings growth.