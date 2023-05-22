close

US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

The brokerage says that with markets currently near their peaks, it "leaves room for correction with the onset of a recession in the US".

Samie Modak Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 6:10 AM IST
Boom, bust or a bit of both: as the jury bides time before ruling on the US ‘recession’, the economy’s vital signs at a perplexing time of high-interest rates, still-punishing inflation, and surprisingly strong economic gains are a study of a growing debate over whether the world’s largest economy is barrelling into a new downturn.
With the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) inflation fighters attempting the risky pursuit of ‘pillow-soft landings’ and its economy sending out mixed signals, if there is indeed a recession, it could spell trouble for domestic equities and corporate earnings growth.
An analysis by Bank of America (BofA) Securities shows that the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has performed well — both ahead of and after a recession. However, it witnessed a sharp downfall when the recession reared its ugly head in 2001 and 2007.
First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:10 AM IST

