UTI Money Market Fund is conservative by nature but bold in returns

UTI Money Market Fund, launched in April 1997, has consistently ranked in the top 30th percentile of the money market fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2024.

The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 11,680 crore in March 2024 from Rs 6,800 crore in March 2021.

The investment objective of the fund is to generate reasonable income with a high level of liquidity through a portfolio predominantly invested in money market instruments.

Amit Sharma and Anurag Mittal have managed the fund since July 2017 and December