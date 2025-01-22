Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Valuations support ICICI Prudential Life despite margin challenges

Valuations support ICICI Prudential Life despite margin challenges

After a sharp selloff, IPRU looks relatively inexpensive in valuations compared with its peers. Investors will have to offset continuing margin pressures versus the trend of volume growth

ICICI Prudential Life
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) disappointed the market even though some analysts said the Q3FY25 results were in line. Most analysts cut margin estimates. The insurer reported M9FY25 growth of 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in value of new business (VNB) premium to Rs 1,575 crore, while total annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 27.2 per cent to Rs 6,910 crore. But margins contracted by 390 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 22.8 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, VNB margins contracted 220 bps from Q2FY25 levels of 23.4 per cent.
 
The margin compression was explained by significant growth in group
Topics : Stock Market ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon