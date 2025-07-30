Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Varun Beverages shares rise 10% in 2 days post Q2 results; upside left?

Varun Beverages shares rise 10% in 2 days post Q2 results; upside left?

Most analysts have maintained their ratings on Varun Beverages' stock, while slightly increasing their share price target post Q2-2025 results. Check the latest targets and upside potential

Varun beverages
premium

Varun beverages

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Varun Beverages share price: Despite an earnings-beat in the June quarter results, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Varun Beverages share outlook. The caution, they said, creeps from the Pepsi distributors’ volume hit in Q2-CY25, coupled with intensifying competition in the industry.
 
As a result, most analysts have maintained their rating, while slightly increasing their share price target on Varun Beverages. They have, however, trimmed their earnings estimates.
 
On the bourses, Varun Beverages share price has soared 9.7 per cent in two days as against a per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. 
Topics : Stock Analysis Markets Varun Beverages shares Varun Beverages Buzzing stocks Q1 results Q2 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon