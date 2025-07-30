Varun Beverages shares rise 10% in 2 days post Q2 results; upside left?

Varun Beverages share price: Despite an earnings-beat in the June quarter results, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Varun Beverages share outlook. The caution, they said, creeps from the Pepsi distributors’ volume hit in Q2-CY25, coupled with intensifying competition in the industry.
As a result, most analysts have maintained their rating, while slightly increasing their share price target on Varun Beverages. They have, however, trimmed their earnings estimates.
On the bourses, Varun Beverages share price has soared 9.7 per cent in two days as against a per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.