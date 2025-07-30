Varun Beverages shares rise 10% in 2 days post Q2 results; upside left?

Varun Beverages share price: Despite an earnings-beat in the June quarter results, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Varun Beverages share outlook. The caution, they said, creeps from the Pepsi distributors’ volume hit in Q2-CY25, coupled with intensifying competition in the industry.

As a result, most analysts have maintained their rating, while slightly increasing their share price target on Varun Beverages. They have, however, trimmed their earnings estimates.