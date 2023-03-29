View of SIP registrations anything but rose-tinted; closures rise in FY23

In this section

Bharti Airtel falls 3% in two days; stock nears 6-month low

Indian stock market to remain closed tomorrow on account of Ram Navami

Banking, IT stocks winning bets over 10 years, but rarely move in step

Sebi bans 6 entities from securities market in front running case

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SIP account redemptions rise to 11-mth high as investors dip into savings

Continue SIPs for eight years to avoid loss in equities, say experts

'Do not see any reason for SIP flows to change course significantly'

80% of net SIP investments in Sept go into active equity schemes: Data

Net inflows into equity MFs jump 130% to Rs 14,100 crore in September

Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) flows into India have held steady above Rs 13,000 crore in 2022-23 (FY23) in the face of markets delivering muted returns in 18 months. However, it is not a ro

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com