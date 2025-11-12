Fundraise, AGR clarity key for Vodafone Idea's next phase of recovery

The stock of telecommunications service provider (TSP) Vodafone Idea (Vi) has risen about 19 per cent to ₹10.37 since the start of November. The gains were largely driven by the Supreme Court (SC) judgment allowing the central government to review and reassess Vi’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues up to 2016–17, including interest and penalties.

This development is positive for the company, which is in discussions with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to resolve issues related to AGR liabilities. Other positives include stability in its subscriber base, an improvement in average revenue per user (Arpu) in the July–September