Weak JLR guidance, domestic sales worries weigh on Tata Motors stock

The stock of Tata Motors is down 8.4 per cent over the past four trading sessions. This is largely on the back of multiple demand headwinds for JLR across geographies, which has led the company to revise its margin guidance downwards for FY26. Given the revision, some brokerages have downgraded the stock.

Tata Motors’ UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), revised its FY26 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from its earlier guidance of 10 per cent to a range between 5–7 per cent. This is on the back of multiple headwinds JLR is currently grappling with, such as the