What to do with Cyient shares after Q1 results? Analysts decode what's next

Cyient share price today, Cyient Q1 results: Engineering and technology solutions provider Engineering and technology solutions provider Cyient shares are in focus after the company reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY26 , marked by a modest topline performance and margin pressures in its core DET (Digital, Engineering and Technology) business, even as the management expressed confidence in the company's long-term growth trajectory.

Cyient Q1 print

Cyient reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹163 crore, a Y-o-Y growth of 30 per cent, and revenue of ₹1,393 crore, marking a Q-o-Q decline of 0.3 per cent and Y-o-Y growth of 3.6 per