ICICI vs HDFC vs Axis Bank: Which bank stock is best for your portfolio?

ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: With the June quarter numbers of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank out, analysts have picked out their favourites in the backdrop of the With the June quarter numbers of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank out, analysts have picked out their favourites in the backdrop of the results for the first quarter of the current financisl year (Q1-FY26) and the ensuing guidance.

While analysts like ICICI Bank's unblemished report card for Q1FY26 , they see HDFC Bank having moats to emerge as a stronger franchise over the long-term.

In contrast, Axis Bank emerged as the weakest performer during the quarter, leaving it off analysts' radar.

As an investment bet, they see limited