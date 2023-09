Government bond and forex market to remain open on Thursday, Friday

MapmyIndia soars 11% on heavy volumes; stock zooms over 100% in 6 months

Sluggish domestic demand, rising costs to hit prospects of tile firms

Consumer demand revival may take one more year despite moderating inflation

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

The recent equity market weakness has sobered up investor mood, but the coming festive season is keeping analysts upbeat on stocks related to the consumption basket.

