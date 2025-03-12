While global indices fall, India's base metal stocks poised for price gains

While global stock market indices have been falling, India’s NSE Metal Index has outperformed the market. The Metals Index has given a positive 3 per cent return in the last month even as the Nifty declined 4.6 per cent. This performance is also somewhat at odds with global commodity trends because India’s domestic demand for steel has kept the price buoyant at a moment when China’s weakness has pushed down international prices.

Amid geopolitical confusion over US tariff policy, there could be a great deal of volatility. However, some analysts are fairly optimistic about both non-ferrous and ferrous metals. Apart