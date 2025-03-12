Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / While global indices fall, India's base metal stocks poised for price gains

While global indices fall, India's base metal stocks poised for price gains

Amid geopolitical confusion over US tariff policy, there could be a great deal of volatility

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China’s announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While global stock market indices have been falling, India’s NSE Metal Index has outperformed the market. The Metals Index has given a positive 3 per cent return in the last month even as the Nifty declined 4.6 per cent. This performance is also somewhat at odds with global commodity trends because India’s domestic demand for steel has kept the price buoyant at a moment when China’s weakness has pushed down international prices.
 
Amid geopolitical confusion over US tariff policy, there could be a great deal of volatility. However, some analysts are fairly optimistic about both non-ferrous and ferrous metals. Apart
Topics : Stock Market Markets Metal stocks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon