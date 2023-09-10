Why India must put a premium on affordable healthcare for its citizens

PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip
Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone
Need for business insurance leads to new brand 'Policybazaar for Business'
How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh
Policybazaar Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore, revenue up 61%
Technology stocks and mutual fund managers on the same wavelength
HDFC Bank stock anticipates $600 mn in inflows from passive trackers
Street Signs: MFs raise equity exposure, Jio effect on benchmarks, and more
With rains at unprecedented low in August, kiranas keep stocks low
PM Modi enjoys a $3.8 trillion market moment as G20 leaders fly in