The Indian stock market has been on a bumpy road over the past few months, navigating a host of global and domestic factors.

On one hand, geopolitical tensions, such as the India-Pakistan war following the Palgham terror attack, and US-China trade tariff negotiations, hit sentiment, while quarterly earnings and institutional investors' activity, somehow, supported the markets. Since lows made in April 2025, the Nifty and Sensex have rallied 11 per cent.

With most of the events taking a back seat, the markets have been trading sideways, looking for a direction. Given this, domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services said it