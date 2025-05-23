Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Why is Emkay Global constructive on Indian equities? Check why, top picks

Why is Emkay Global constructive on Indian equities? Check why, top picks

With most of the events taking a back seat, the markets have been trading sideways, looking for a direction; Here's what Emkay recommend

share market, stock market
Premium

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian stock market has been on a bumpy road over the past few months, navigating a host of global and domestic factors.
 
On one hand, geopolitical tensions, such as the India-Pakistan war following the Palgham terror attack, and US-China trade tariff negotiations, hit sentiment, while quarterly earnings and institutional investors' activity, somehow, supported the markets. Since lows made in April 2025, the Nifty and Sensex have rallied 11 per cent.
 
With most of the events taking a back seat, the markets have been trading sideways, looking for a direction. Given this, domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services said it
Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading Markets Indian market Q4 Results Earnings growth US China trade war Investment tips

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon