Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia climbs; US ends mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 23, 2025: at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points higher at 24,697, suggesting a higher start for the markets.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 23, 2025: Mixed global cues, FIIs selling, along with Q4 results and forex data, may influence the sentiment of benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
That said, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points higher at 24,697, suggesting a higher start for the markets.
Asia-Pacific markets edged higher on Friday as investors evaluated a wave of economic indicators from across the region.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.80 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.71 per cent. The Kospi advanced 0.12 per cent and ASX 200 inched up 0.36 per cent.
Japan's core inflation accelerated to 3.5 per cent in April, driven in part by soaring rice prices, according to government data released Friday. The data adds complexity to the Bank of
Japan’s current approach, as it weighs a potential pause in rate hikes amid ongoing US tariff impacts.
Investors also reviewed South Korea’s Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for April and retail sales data from New Zealand for the first quarter. Additional regional data is expected later in the day, including April inflation figures from Singapore and Taiwan’s industrial production results.
On Thursday, US markets closed mixed as concerns over rising interest rates and an expanding federal deficit weighed on sentiment. The 30-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since 2023 following the passage of a bill that markets worry could exacerbate the US fiscal deficit.
The Dow Jones dipped 1.35 points to close at 41,859.09. The S&P 500 slipped 0.04 per cent to 5,842.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.28 per cent, finishing at 18,925.73. ALSO READ | IndusInd Bank, Nestle India dropped from BSE Sensex in index rejig
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth 5,045.36 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,715 crore on May 22.
In the IPO corner, Belrise Industries will enter Day 3, while Borana Weaves IPO (Mainline) will see its allotment.
The Street will react to earnings from Sun Pharma, Ramco Cements, and Grasim Industries, among others. It also awaits results from JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Linde India, Balkrishna Industries, GE Vernova TD India, Glenmark Pharma, Narayana Hrudayalaya, AIA Engineering, Timken India, Devyani International, Afcons Infrastructure, BEML, Cello World, Finolex Industries, Azad Engineering, Reliance Infrastructure, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail among others.
Gold prices reversed earlier gains and fell on Thursday as a stronger US dollar and profit-taking weighed on the metal after it reached a two-week high earlier in the day.
Spot gold declined 0.6 per cent to $3,295.21 per ounce, having briefly hit its highest level since May 9 before retreating more than 1 per cent. The precious metal had posted gains in the three previous sessions.
US gold futures also slipped 0.6 per cent, ending at $3,294.90. ALSO READ | Refineries to banks: Here are the sectors that topped investments in FY25
Oil prices also moved lower on Thursday following reports that OPEC+ may consider raising output in July, sparking fears that increased supply could outpace global demand.
Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at $64.44 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 37 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to close at $61.20.
According to Bloomberg News, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are weighing a potential production hike of 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July. The discussions are ongoing ahead of the group’s scheduled meeting on June 1, and no final decision has been made, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening views
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In yesterday’s session, Nifty came under pressure but showed resilience with bargain hunting at lower levels, ultimately closing off its intraday lows.
This Friday morning, Gift Nifty is trading steady, hinting at likely consolidation with a positive bias.
Encouragingly, the selling pressure from global cues—mainly driven by rising US Treasury yields and fiscal concerns—seems to have eased.
As long as Nifty holds above its key support at 24,386, the intraday bias remains neutral to positive with immediate upside targets at 25,000.
Key stock-specific action today includes Sun Pharma's Q4 profit drop, ITC’s sharp gain from a one-time exceptional item, and momentum in TTML on news of potential capital infusion.
Watch for Q4 results from Ashok Leyland, BEML, Glenmark, GNFC, and JSW Steel. FIIs were net sellers by Rs 5,045 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 3,715 crore. Trading ideas: bullish bias on Nifty and Bank Nifty with aggressive targets, and ABB stands out as a strong interweek buy on oversold signals.
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (research), Mehta Equities
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, May 22: IndusInd, ONGC, IndiGo, ITC, Havells, OIL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo share price: InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo, on Wednesday, reported the airline's best-ever consolidated net profit of ₹3,068 crore during the March 2025 quarter. This was higher by 61.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Further, IndiGo's total consolidated income rose 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23,098 crore. IndiGo said the number of grounded aircraft, hit by P&W engine snags, fell to sub-50s in Q4FY25.
Colgate Palmolive share price: The personal care and hygiene company reported a 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit at ₹355 crore, with revenue falling 2 per cent to ₹1,462 crore. Both the numbers missed Bloomberg estimates. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 43% of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio smartphone users have shifted to 5G
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s shift to 5G has far outpaced expectations of experts, with 43 per cent of the total smartphone subscriber base of Reliance Jio and Airtel collectively shifting on to the new technology, according to government and company data till the end of the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25).
The 5G penetration of the two telcos was pegged at only 29 per cent of the total smartphone subscriber base in Q1FY25. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma results: Profit down 19% at Rs 2,149.8 cr, revenue up 8%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s largest drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical on Thursday posted a decline of 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) at ₹2,149.8 crore. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose by 8 per cent at ₹12,958.8 crore.
Barring an exceptional item, the company’s net profit for the quarter will come to ₹2,889.1 crore, rising 4.8 per cent.
Sun Pharma attributed the lower growth in the quarter partly to softer sales in January and February in the US, which is a typical trend. However, the company clarified that there is no specific product driving this and that overall prescription and inventory trends for key brands remains strong. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump's $600 mn war chest: His strategy for midterms and beyond
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Between a barrage of executive orders, foreign trips and norm-shattering proclamations, Donald Trump has also been busy raking in cash.
The president has amassed a war chest of at least $600 million in political donations heading into the midterm elections, according to three people familiar with the matter. It's an unprecedented sum in modern politics, particularly for a lame-duck president who is barred by the US Constitution from running again.
Trump is keeping an aggressive fundraising schedule with the ultimate goal of raising $1 billion or more to back his agenda and hold the House and Senate next November, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal details of the fundraising efforts. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Early rains throw a wet blanket over FMCG, air conditioner, beauty sales
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weather gods have thrown the strategies of fast-moving consumer goods, air conditioner (AC) and cosmetic makers — who were relying on an early onset of summer to shore up their sales — into a tizzy.
Typically, the summer season from April to June sees peak sales of cold beverages, including carbonated drinks, ice creams, ACs, and other edible and non-edible cooling products. This year, however, the early arrival of monsoon showers in the south and western disturbances in the north have dampened sales projections. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi to auction 30 Rose Valley properties worth ₹409 cr to repay investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday announced that it will auction 30 properties belonging to the Rose Valley Group on June 27, at a total reserve price of ₹409.02 crore. The move is part of a court-directed effort to recover funds raised from the public through unauthorised investment schemes.
The properties include hotels, resorts, flats, land parcels, buildings, and an amusement park, located across West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The online auction will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and interested bidders — both within and outside India — must participate directly, without the use of agents or representatives. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What does Chris Wood think about stock markets, defence stocks, US dollar?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financial markets across the globe have a volatile few weeks as they braced for, and then took in their stride, US president Donald Trump's tariff-related developments.
Most analysts suggest that the tariff-related fears seem to be over – at least for now – as a host of countries are at the negotiation table with the US president.
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear, suggests that the US markets are past their prime and expects the US dollar to weaken. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking into possible 'egregious violation' at IndusInd Bank: Sebi chief
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday indicated at the market regulator’s scrutiny of IndusInd Bank, stating that Sebi was looking if there were any “egregious violations” by anyone.
His comments come at a time when the private-sector lender is under the scanner over alleged derivatives accounting lapses and allegations of insider trading by officials who might have sold shares while being aware of the alleged lapses.
“The RBI is looking into that (IndusInd matter). Whatever Sebi has to do in relation to whatever Sebi’s remit is, Sebi is doing,” Pandey told the media on the sidelines of a capital market event by industry body Assocham in Delhi. READ MORE
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: This analysts is bullish on Media, Defence; recommends these 2 stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Media – Bullish Breakout Signals Upside Potential
Nifty Media has recently broken out above a key resistance level and shows potential for further upside towards 1,740, followed by 1,870. The index is trading comfortably above both the 50 EMA (Fast) and 200 EMA (Slow), reinforcing its bullish trend.
Stock in Focus: Network 18 Media
Network 18 Media is showing an attractive setup above ₹50, with an upside potential towards ₹54–₹56, provided it sustains above the support level of ₹48. The stock has formed a classic Adam and Eve breakout pattern, with the neckline at ₹49.90. A breakout above this level, supported by increasing volumes, indicates strong buying interest. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty trading guide for May 23: Analyst suggest using 'Bull Call Spread'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets fell sharply on Thursday, with broad-based selling led by IT, FMCG, and Energy sectors. The recent pullback seen over the past few days is likely due to overstretched technical indicators.
The main trend remains positive above the key support of 23,935, while the 24,450–24,380 region is a crucial support area. The ongoing correction could offer a buying opportunity within the broader uptrend and move above 24,750 reigniting upward momentum back towards 25,000–25,100.
Given the prevailing volatility and the presence of clearly defined support and resistance levels, a 'Bull Call Spread' is an optimal strategy. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capex momentum likely to improve for Power Grid Corporation of India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) closed FY2025 with a flat profit of ₹15,500 crore. It was adversely impacted by the weak capitalisation of ₹9,000 crore in the year. The capex at ₹26,200 crore was up 110 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with the guidance of further improvement to ₹28,000 crore in FY26 and ₹35,000 crore in FY27.
Record project wins were also reported with ₹92,000 crore, and works-on-hand is ₹1.55 trillion. The management hopes capex improvement will translate to asset capitalisation of ₹28,000 crore in FY26. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE seeks Sebi nod to move weekly index expiry from Thursday to Tuesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has requested the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to switch the weekly expiry day of its index derivative contracts to Tuesday from Thursday, said sources.
The exchange had earlier shelved its plan to move expiries to Monday after a proposal by Sebi to limit expiries to just two days in the week — Tuesdays and Thursdays. The market regulator will soon issue the final circular on the same, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at the sidelines of an event by industry body Assocham in New Delhi. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo set for strong gains in FY26 on lower costs, capacity boost
Stock Market LIVE Updates: InterGlobe Aviation, India’s largest airline and the operator of IndiGo, posted its highest-ever consolidated net profit in Q4FY25, bolstered by lower unit costs and higher yields.
The airline’s healthy operating performance was largely driven by a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue, with passenger revenue rising 25 per cent and ancillary income growing at a similar pace.
Operating profit margins before rentals and adjusted for forex changes stood at a robust 30.8 per cent. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A third of GenZ investing in securities mkt: Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nearly a third of GenZ investors are now participating in the securities market, Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday, while lauding digital transformation and the strengthening of digital public infrastructure which he said have unlocked efficiencies and inclusion on an unprecedented scale.
Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that participation from GenZ -- those aged between 18 and 27 years -- is an encouraging sign of growing financial engagement at an early age.
“This trend reflects not only the rising trust in formal financial systems but also signals a significant opportunity for long-term wealth creation and inclusive participation in the nation’s economic progress,” Pandey said. READ MORE
