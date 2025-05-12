Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US, China agree to bring down reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days

US, China agree to bring down reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days

US, China agree on 90-day tariff pause; move to cut duties significantly, says US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, signalling easing of trade tensions

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States and China have agreed to implement a 90-day pause on imposing new tariffs and will work toward significantly reducing existing tariff levels, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced.
 
Speaking on Monday, Bessent said the two countries had reached a consensus aimed at easing trade tensions and opening the door for further negotiations. "An agreement has been reached with China on a 90-day pause, and to substantially move down tariff levels," he stated.   (This is a developing story) 

Topics : Donald Trump China BS Web Reports US China trade war US China United States Trump tariffs

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

