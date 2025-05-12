US, China agree to bring down reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days

The United States and China have agreed to implement a 90-day pause on imposing new tariffs and will work toward significantly reducing existing tariff levels, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced.
Speaking on Monday, Bessent said the two countries had reached a consensus aimed at easing trade tensions and opening the door for further negotiations. "An agreement has been reached with China on a 90-day pause, and to substantially move down tariff levels," he stated. (This is a developing story)