Monday, February 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Will Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch stay or go? A legacy in question

Will Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch stay or go? A legacy in question

Trailblazing & troubled: Hers has been a tenure defined by reforms, rocked by allegations

Madhabi Puri Buch
Premium

Puri Buch’s tenure was marked by an appreciable market boom

Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The three-year tenure of Madhabi Puri Buch, the first woman chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is set to conclude in a few days. Her predecessors, Ajay Tyagi and U K Sinha, each served for over five years, thanks to extensions in their tenures. Traditionally, an extension after an initial three-year term has been the norm.
 
However, Puri Buch’s situation is more complex.
 
While Puri Buch’s track record in market oversight and regulatory reforms has been exemplary, the controversy surrounding ‘conflict of interest’ — first raised by the now-defunct Hindenburg Research and subsequently by the Opposition
Topics : Madhabi Puri Buch Securities and Exchange Board of India Hindenburg Research

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon