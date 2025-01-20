Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Will Sensex see a relief rally or extend fall this week? 76,300 remains key

Will Sensex see a relief rally or extend fall this week? 76,300 remains key

Technical chart shows that as long as the BSE Sensex holds 76,300 on a closing basis, the market can hope for a relief rally; which can get stronger on break above 78,150.

BSE, stock market, sensex

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, equity benchmark indices ended in the negative zone for the second straight week amid bouts of volatility, as bulls attempt to defend the 23,000-mark on the Nifty 50.  The BSE benchmark - Sensex 30 hit a low of 76,250, and ended the week with a loss of 760 points at 76,619. The Nifty hit a low of 23,047, before signing off the week at 23,203.  IT shares were a major drag on the benchmark indices post Q3 results. HCL Technologies tumbled over 10 per cent. Infosys plunged nearly 8 per cent, and Wipro shed 6 per cent. TCS and Tech Mahindra were down around 3 per cent each.  Among others, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr.Reddy's Labs and Apollo Hospitals declined 3 - 6 per cent.  On the positive front, Hindalco rallied over 7 per cent. NTPC, HDFC Life, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life Insurance and Bharat Electronics gained 4 - 6 per cent each.  Outlook for the week - Jan 20 - Jan 24, 2025.  BSE Sensex  Current Level: 76,619  Support: 76,350; 76,200; 76,085  Resistance: 77,030; 77,155  Going ahead, this week, the recent low around 76,300 levels holds the key for the Sensex. As long as the BSE benchmark manages to sustain above it on a daily closing basis, market participants can hope for a relief rally to emerge.  The weekly Fibonacci analysis suggests a likely trading range of 75,960 - 77,280 for the BSE Sensex. Interim support for the Sensex is placed at 76,350 - 76,200 - 76,085 levels; whereas resistance on the upside can be expected around 77,030 - 77,155.  ALSO READ: PVR Inox, Lodha, Glaxo: Should you buy these 5 oversold stocks? Find out  In case, the Sensex breaches the lower end of the trading range, it can extend the fall towards 75,760 - 75,200 levels. On the upside, sustained trade above 77,000-mark can see the BSE benchmark jump towards 78,150; above which the market may witness some short-covering.  NSE Nifty  Current Level: 23,203  Support: 23,000; 22,880  Resistance: 23,600  Technically, the bias for Nifty is expected to remain weak as long as the NSE index remains below the 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average), which stands at 23,600 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the downside, the Nifty seems on course to test the 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) at 22,257; below which a test of 21,500 levels seems likely. Key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart are still in favour of the bears. Interim support for the index can be expected around the 23,000-mark and 22,880 levels. 

More From This Section

Wipro

Wipro's Q3FY25 results exceed projections, yet analysts remain divided

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 360 pts, tests 77,000 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,290; Kotak surges 7%

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stocks to Watch, Jan 20: Paytm, Zomato, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Adani Energy

Stock market

Markets Today: Trump Inauguration; Paytm, Zomato Q3; Stallion India IPO end

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying KEC, Tata Motors on January 20

Topics : Market technicals Market trends stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Market Outlook Market forecast Trading strategies Nifty 50 BSE Sensex Indian stock markets stock markets share market BSE NSE equity market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon