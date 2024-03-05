Sensex (    %)
                        
Will Tata Motors drive out of Nifty, Sensex, MSCI, FTSE? What analysts say

In the past one year, shares of Tata Motors have been in top gear and have outperformed all stocks that comprise the Nifty Auto index with a rise of nearly 131 per cent during this period, shows data

Tata Motors
Tata Motors

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Tata Motors' stock is likely to exit the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 indices once the demerger process of its commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses is complete, believe analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities. 

They have compared the development with Reliance Industries (RIL) and Jio Financial Services (JIO), where JIO got listed separately and eventually (in next few days) got excluded from the domestic indices.

“Initially, it's a non-event. Tata Motors is currently a member in all passive indices. However, once the demerger is complete, with the smaller entity (CV business) becoming a standalone entity, it will

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

