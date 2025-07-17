Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

Tech Mahindra stock slipped over 2 per cent in early trade to a low of ₹1,572 on Thursday a day after reporting the June (Q1) quarter results. The IT firm - Tech Mahindra reported a 33.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹1,140.60 crore for Q1FY26 as against ₹851.50 crore reported a year ago. Revenue from operations rose by 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,351.20 crore from ₹13,005.50 crore. However, on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter) net profit was down 2.2 per cent, and revenue dipped 0.2 per cent. On the bourses,