Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Profit up 34% to ₹1,141 cr, revenue edges up

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 33.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter to Rs 1,140.6 crore.
The Pune-headquartered firm had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 851.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY26 came in 2.65 per cent higher at Rs 13,351.2 crore, as against Rs 13,005.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Seen sequentially, net profit was 2.2 per cent lower, while revenues saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent.
"Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44 per cent on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies," Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said.
The company's total headcount stood at 148,517 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 897 employees year-on-year. The LTM (last twelve months) IT services attrition was at 12.6 per cent.
Shares of Tech Mahindra settled 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 1,609 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. The financial results were announced after the closing of market hours.