Chart check: Will Nifty top 25,000-mark before 2024 general elections?

The NSE Nifty has witnessed a strong breakout on the daily and weekly scale following the huge gap-up start of 335 points post a clear verdict in 3 out of 4 state elections in favour of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

The state elections outcome is seen as a precursor to the general elections next year, in which Narendra Modi-led BJP is eyeing a third-term at the Centre. Analyst says that that market likes political stability.

"The state elections results have turned out to be a big event which can trigger renewed optimism and further rally in the market. Market likes political stability and a reform-oriented, market-friendly government.” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services