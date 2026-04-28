Yield products draw demand as IPO pipeline runs dry amid weak market

Despite a rebound in equities, the month has seen the conclusion of just one initial public offering (IPO)—Om Power Transmission’s ₹150-crore issue—making it the weakest showing since March 2025, when no IPOs were launched.

In contrast, fixed-income and quasi-yield instruments have witnessed steady traction in recent weeks, with three NCD issuances, two InvIT launches, and one small and medium (SM) REIT hitting the market. Momentum is expected to continue, with Bagmane Prime Office REIT’s ₹3,400-crore IPO set to open next week.

Earlier this month, the ₹1,105-crore IPO of Citius TransNet Investment Trust was subscribed over 20 times. In March, the ₹6,000-crore offering of NHAI-backed Raajmarg InvIT saw around five times subscription.

Market participants attribute this divergence to a shift in investor preference towards predictable cash flows amid lingering macroeconomic uncertainties.

Subscription trends underscore this shift. While InvIT offerings have seen strong demand, many IPOs in recent months have struggled to garner full subscription.

Rahul Jain, president and head, Nuvama Wealth, said the appeal of these instruments lies in their ability to combine income visibility with potential capital appreciation. “REITs and InvITs have emerged as effective alternatives for investors seeking a blend of regular income and capital appreciation, which is hard to find in traditional fixed-income products,” he said.

Experts note that Sebi’s mandate requiring these vehicles to distribute at least 90 per cent of net distributable cash flows enhances income predictability.

“Listed REITs currently offer yields of 7–9 per cent, while InvITs typically offer 9–12 per cent. As the RBI has reduced repo rates, traditional fixed-income returns are compressing. REITs and InvITs are filling the gap by offering real returns that outpace inflation,” Jain added, highlighting their role as portfolio diversifiers with low correlation to equities and debt.

The appeal extends to NCDs as well. High-quality issuances from financially strong companies are attracting investors seeking better returns than bank deposits or debt mutual funds, with yields currently ranging between 9.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent across three- to five-year tenors, according to investment experts.

Ashwin Patni, head of wealth management solutions at Julius Baer India, said investors are increasingly viewing such instruments as alternatives to fixed income rather than substitutes for equity.

He added that recent changes to debt mutual fund taxation have levelled the playing field across products, encouraging investors to explore beyond traditional options. “These instruments now have a six- to seven-year track record with stable distributions. Their low beta and relatively muted volatility, combined with the intuitive appeal of underlying real assets, make them attractive—especially for HNIs seeking diversified exposure to rental income,” Patni said.