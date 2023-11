First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund: Delivering returns with an enhanced credit profile

Street signs: Bulls charge ahead, IPO stars shine bright, and more

Bank Nifty in pullback mode; breakout above 44,000 can trigger fresh rally

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion from here on: Analysts

Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Shares of Zomato hit a 21-month high of Rs 121.95 as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE Monday's intraday trade after the company reported its second consecutive quarter of consolidated net profit.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com