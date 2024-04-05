Zomato hits new high in subdued market; stock zooms 55% thus far in CY24

Shares of Zomato hit a new high of Rs 191.25, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of healthy earnings. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 74,070 at 09:34 am.

In the past 15 trading days, the stock price of food aggregator platform company has rallied 29 per cent. In the past one year, Zomato appreciated nearly four-times or 270 per cent from a level of Rs 51.75. Thus far in the calendar year 2024 (CY24), the stock has surged 55 per cent, as