Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards

In the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY24, Hindalco reported flat consolidated revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 52,800 crore. Copper revenue rose due to higher shipments and better Average Selling Price (ASP). Revenue from the aluminium vertical and Novelis declined 3 per cent and 6 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Consolidated Ebitda jumped 65 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,900 crore, due to lower input prices. The blended aluminium Ebitda was at Rs 2,500 crore (up 43 per cent Y-o-Y), with an Ebitda margin of 28 per cent-plus. The Ebitda for the copper business was at an all-time high of Rs 656