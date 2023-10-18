close
Attractive valuations make ICICI Prudential Life Insurance a long term buy

However, after a sell-off from disappointed investors, valuations have corrected and the stock may be worth a long-term buy

ICICI Prudential Life
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (IPru) is struggling to generate growth in the value of new business (VNB). This is due to a combination of weak growth through the parent bank’s channels, a shifting product mix in favour of unit-linked life insurance policies (ULIPS), and higher payouts to third-party channels.

Leverage from current investments, a further reduction in contributions from ICICI Bank, and a pick-up in non-participating policies from the end of the year is key for this metric in the

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

