Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Braving the rapids: Smallcap funds ride the risky tide with spread bets

RIDING THE WAVE: Smallcap stocks dominate portfolios in the year's rally

Golden eggs, smallcap
Premium

Representational Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of stocks held in smallcap fund portfolios has shot up in the past year as fund managers sought to spread their bets amid escalating valuations and a jump in inflows. The top five smallcap schemes now hold an average of 105 stocks, compared to 89 at the end of January 2023, according to an analysis of their portfolios.

The Nippon India Small Cap Fund, the largest in the category with assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 45,000 crore, is currently invested in nearly 205 companies. A year ago, the tally stood at 167. Consequently, the average allocation to

Also Read

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

BSE SmallCap index tumbles 3.5% in second sharpest single-day fall of 2023

BSE Mid & SmallCap indices sink 3%: What's driving the underperformance?

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

An upward trajectory: In absence of black swans, markets may rise further

Strong portfolio, slew of launches to help Abbott India outperform

After muted Q3 results, HDFC Bank stock may have bottomed out

M&M promoter group entity sells 0.7% stake, Tata Chemicals gains 11%, more

Despite volatility, 2/3 of small-caps still multi-baggers from pandemic low

Topics : Smallcap index funds Smallcap stock markets National Stock Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon