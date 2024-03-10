Braving the rapids: Smallcap funds ride the risky tide with spread bets

The number of stocks held in smallcap fund portfolios has shot up in the past year as fund managers sought to spread their bets amid escalating valuations and a jump in inflows. The top five smallcap schemes now hold an average of 105 stocks, compared to 89 at the end of January 2023, according to an analysis of their portfolios.



The Nippon India Small Cap Fund, the largest in the category with assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 45,000 crore, is currently invested in nearly 205 companies. A year ago, the tally stood at 167. Consequently, the average allocation to