Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / BSE 100 companies boost R&D spending, but innovation challenges persist

BSE 100 companies boost R&D spending, but innovation challenges persist

R&D spend grows 152% in 5 years to Rs 63,072 crore in FY24

Research and development (R&D) spending by BSE 100 companies has grown steadily, rising from 0.89 per cent of revenue in FY20 to 1.32 per cent in FY24, averaging around 1 per cent over the period in-between, according to data compiled from Bloomberg
Premium

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Research and development (R&D) spending by BSE 100 companies has grown steadily, rising from 0.89 per cent of revenue in FY20 to 1.32 per cent in FY24, averaging around 1 per cent over the period in-between, according to data compiled from Bloomberg and company annual reports.

Also, these companies more than doubled their R&D spending in absolute terms over these five years: From Rs 25,041 crore to Rs 63,072 crore.

While this reflects a prioritisation of innovation, corporate R&D investment remains relatively conservative. Experts note that only a handful of companies have significantly increased their R&D spend, indicating that
Topics : Stock Market BSE Research and development

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon