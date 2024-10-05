BSE 100 companies boost R&D spending, but innovation challenges persist

Research and development (R&D) spending by BSE 100 companies has grown steadily, rising from 0.89 per cent of revenue in FY20 to 1.32 per cent in FY24, averaging around 1 per cent over the period in-between, according to data compiled from Bloomberg and company annual reports.

Also, these companies more than doubled their R&D spending in absolute terms over these five years: From Rs 25,041 crore to Rs 63,072 crore.

While this reflects a prioritisation of innovation, corporate R&D investment remains relatively conservative. Experts note that only a handful of companies have significantly increased their R&D spend, indicating that