Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Gains for building material majors capped by outlook, price rally

Muted revenue growth, price competition and destocking drag Q4FY25 earnings of tile, pipe and wood panel makers, with brokerages signalling further near-term weakness

Most brokerages also pointed out the impact of lower government spending, liquidity issues, destocking, and lower leverage for the operational underperformance of the sector.

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Muted revenue growth and margin pressures continue to dog the listed building material majors. Companies in the pipes, tiles and wood panel segments are facing demand issues, destocking, and weak operating leverage that have dented their financials in the March (Q4FY25) quarter. Given the weak sentiment, brokerages believe a rebound in the near term is unlikely. Further, given that these stocks have delivered an average return of 27 per cent over the past three months, some could face further downgrades.
 
BOB Capital Markets says revenue for its building materials universe grew at a muted pace of 2.5 per cent year-on-year
