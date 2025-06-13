Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI rejects bids for 30-year green bonds as investors seek high yields

RBI rejects bids for 30-year green bonds as investors seek high yields

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday rejected all bids for the 30-year sovereign green bonds at the weekly auction, as investors sought yields higher than the central bank was comfortable with, dealers said. Typically, such long-tenure bonds are favoured by insurance companies and pension funds.
 
During the auction, the central bank sought to raise ₹5,000 crore. It received 90 competitive bids worth ₹10,943.5 crore and three non-competitive bids totalling ₹1.24 crore for the green bond maturing in 2054.
 
The yield on the 30-year government bond inched up by 2 basis points to settle at 7.02 per cent on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield moved up by 1 basis point to settle at 6.36 per cent.
 
 
“The bids were higher because long-term bond yields are moving up. Green bonds are generally expected to come with greenium, which was not the case, and the bids were rejected,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank.
 
“Greenium” refers to the premium investors are willing to pay for green bonds due to their sustainability impact.

In the previous financial year, the RBI successfully conducted two auctions of 30-year green bonds, both of which were fully subscribed. However, the other three auctions of 10-year green bonds were either cancelled or partially devolved on primary dealers. 
 
The first sovereign green bond auction of the last financial year was also cancelled.
 
On 31 May 2024, an auction of ₹6,000 crore was entirely cancelled. On 2 August 2024, a similar auction of ₹6,000 crore was partially cancelled, with ₹1,697 crore accepted. On 29 November 2024, an auction worth ₹5,000 crore was partially devolved, with ₹1,502 crore accepted and ₹3,497 crore devolved on primary dealers. Similarly, the 31 January 2025 auction of ₹5,000 crore also faced partial devolvement, with ₹3,945 crore devolved and only ₹1,054 crore accepted.
 
However, two auctions of 30-year green bonds conducted on 13 December 2024 and 21 February 2025 were fully subscribed.
 
“During times of high volatility, the market expects a discount because, as investors, we are uncertain how the prices might move. Hence, there is cautiousness during these times,” said Churchil Bhatt, executive vice-president at Kotak Life Insurance.
 
The RBI conducted its first-ever sovereign green bond auction on 25 January 2023, raising ₹8,000 crore through a mix of 5-year and 10-year bonds—marking India’s entry into sovereign green finance.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Green bonds issuance Green bonds RBI

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

