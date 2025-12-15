Chemical segment uptick to improve H2 growth for chemicals maker SRF

The stock of the country’s largest listed specialty chemicals maker by market capitalisation, SRF, has gained about 6 per cent over the past week. While its performance in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) was a mixed bag, brokerages expect upsides due to strong prospects for its core chemicals business.

They expect the second half of the current financial year (H2FY26) to be better than the first on better volumes, prices, and output of new products. At the current price, the stock, which has gained about 30 per cent over the past year, is trading at 36 times its