Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

At Rs 3 trillion, corporate guarantees highest in 4 years but far from peak

Despite this steep rise, total outstanding corporate guarantees are still 28 per cent lower than the record high of Rs 4.23 trillion at the end of FY14

Corporate guarantees by BSE 500
Premium

Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Corporate guarantees by BSE 500 companies have seen a significant increase over the past two years, with total value crossing Rs 3 trillion in 2022-23. Still, this figure is far lower than previous highs.

At the end of FY23, the BSE 500 companies had total corporate guarantees worth Rs 3.06 trillion, up 22.6 per cent increase from Rs 2.49 trillion at the end of FY22 (which itself was 33 per cent higher than Rs 1.87 trillion in FY21).

Despite this steep rise, total outstanding corporate guarantees are still 28 per cent lower than the record high of Rs 4.23 trillion at the

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

28% GST on deposit refunds issued by online gaming portals, casinos

Nifty IT logs biggest two-day gain since July 2020; Sensex soars past 71K

RuPay credit cards could help SBI Cards gain share on UPI spends

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit all time high of Rs 355 trn

MFs can generate Rs 3 trn arsenal every year to counter FPI flows: Kotak MF

SAT quashes Sebi order in 'dark fibre' case, slashes penalties on NSE

Topics : Stock Market Corporate growth BSE share market GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon