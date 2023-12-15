At Rs 3 trillion, corporate guarantees highest in 4 years but far from peak

Corporate guarantees by BSE 500 companies have seen a significant increase over the past two years, with total value crossing Rs 3 trillion in 2022-23. Still, this figure is far lower than previous highs.

At the end of FY23, the BSE 500 companies had total corporate guarantees worth Rs 3.06 trillion, up 22.6 per cent increase from Rs 2.49 trillion at the end of FY22 (which itself was 33 per cent higher than Rs 1.87 trillion in FY21).

Despite this steep rise, total outstanding corporate guarantees are still 28 per cent lower than the record high of Rs 4.23 trillion at the