Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CV growth worries, sustainable margin gains key concerns for Bosch

On the revenue front, the company's mobility business revenue grew 17 per cent y-o-y led by a 20 per cent growth in its mainstay business of powertrain solutions

Bosch
Premium

Bosch is yet to establish leadership in electric vehicle components in the two wheeler and passenger vehicle segments | Photo: Shutterstock

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of auto component major Bosch has been hitting 52-week highs repeatedly over the past week on the back of a better-than-expected operational performance in the December quarter. Further, hopes of an improved gross margin performance have led to an upward revision of earnings per share of the company.  

While localisation efforts and margin improvement are medium-term positives, the immediate trigger is the healthy Q3 show. The company registered a strong beat on the operating profit margin front with the metric standing at 13.8 per cent up 190 basis points sequentially and 280 basis points over the year-ago period.

The sequential

Also Read

No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

Bosch Q3 results: Profit up 62% driven by high sales in automotive segment

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

$5 bn opportunity for auto parts industry in material circularity: Report

PM Narendra Modi launches Rs 13,000-crore 'PM Vishwakarma scheme'

Strong auto business likely to offset tractor slowdown for M&M stock

Earnings downgrade a bitter pill for pharma major Divi's Labs stock

Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards

NSE to hold special trading session on Mar 2 to check market infrastructure

Growth worries may keep Bharat Forge under pressure; earning estimate cut

Topics : auto demand Auto component production Auto makers Auto components industry Bosch India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon