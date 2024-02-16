CV growth worries, sustainable margin gains key concerns for Bosch

Bosch is yet to establish leadership in electric vehicle components in the two wheeler and passenger vehicle segments | Photo: Shutterstock

The stock of auto component major Bosch has been hitting 52-week highs repeatedly over the past week on the back of a better-than-expected operational performance in the December quarter. Further, hopes of an improved gross margin performance have led to an upward revision of earnings per share of the company.

While localisation efforts and margin improvement are medium-term positives, the immediate trigger is the healthy Q3 show. The company registered a strong beat on the operating profit margin front with the metric standing at 13.8 per cent up 190 basis points sequentially and 280 basis points over the year-ago period.

The sequential