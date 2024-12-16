Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Dip, rebound: A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Dip, rebound: A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Investors who bought the dip since 2022 have reaped bigger returns from sharper rebounds

A Teflon resilience in markets that won’t let declines stick
Premium

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After entering ‘correction territory’ — a drop of 10 per cent from recent highs — the domestic markets have rebounded sharply, despite ongoing concerns about slowing earnings, economic growth, and high valuations. Since their recent lows on November 21, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 Index has risen by 6.1 per cent, the broader Nifty Midcap 100 has climbed 8.5 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 has surged 10.3 per cent.
 
Despite predictions of prolonged weakness from several experts, the smallcap index has reached new highs. This is not the first time a steep decline has been followed
Topics : National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 Nifty Midcap 100 US Dollar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon