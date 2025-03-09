Expected heatwave to thaw the freeze on air conditioner stock gains

Barring Blue Star, most listed air conditioner manufacturers lagged the BSE MidCap and BSE Consumer Durables indices over the past six months. While volume growth remained strong, the absence of price hikes, rising competition, and a focus on market share dented profitability.

Voltas, the market leader in room air conditioners (RACs), saw a 240-basis-point year-on-year drop in earnings before interest and tax margins for its unitary cooling products segment in the October-December quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25), hitting a multi-quarter low of 5.9 per cent. However, air conditioning stocks have rebounded over the past month as expectations of a harsh summer