Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Expected heatwave to thaw the freeze on air conditioner stock gains

Expected heatwave to thaw the freeze on air conditioner stock gains

DEMAND BOILS OVER, PRICE HIKES SIZZLE: Room air conditioner majors eye scorching double-digit growth

air conditioner
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Barring Blue Star, most listed air conditioner manufacturers lagged the BSE MidCap and BSE Consumer Durables indices over the past six months. While volume growth remained strong, the absence of price hikes, rising competition, and a focus on market share dented profitability.
 
Voltas, the market leader in room air conditioners (RACs), saw a 240-basis-point year-on-year drop in earnings before interest and tax margins for its unitary cooling products segment in the October-December quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25), hitting a multi-quarter low of 5.9 per cent. However, air conditioning stocks have rebounded over the past month as expectations of a harsh summer
Topics : air conditioners BSE Midcap Voltas Blue Star

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon