FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects; analysts are bullish

However, analysts feel rural softness has likely bottomed out, and lower input costs and softer inflation should sustain demand recovery. Gross margins and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) should improve, given lower costs. FMCG companies

The FMCG sector witnessed positive volume growth in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) after five consecutive quarters of decline, and the rebound in demand was led by urban markets.