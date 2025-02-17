Monday, February 17, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / GIFT City spillover boosts Ahmedabad's rise as a trading hub, shows data

GIFT City spillover boosts Ahmedabad's rise as a trading hub, shows data

Share of stock market activity of A'bad up 10x since FY20

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad’s proximity to the country’s first international financial centre has helped the city to become a more sizable centre for stock market activities.
 
The share of Ahmedabad in the total value of trades on both bourses is set to end in double digits for the third year in a row, with a month-and-half to go in the current financial year (FY25). The share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is 16.9 per cent as of December of FY25 compared to 1.7 per cent in FY20. It rose to 25.3 per cent of the BSE’s total turnover compared to 2.2 per
Topics : GIFT City Ahmedabad stock market trading

