GIFT City spillover boosts Ahmedabad's rise as a trading hub, shows data

Ahmedabad’s proximity to the country’s first international financial centre has helped the city to become a more sizable centre for stock market activities.

The share of Ahmedabad in the total value of trades on both bourses is set to end in double digits for the third year in a row, with a month-and-half to go in the current financial year (FY25). The share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is 16.9 per cent as of December of FY25 compared to 1.7 per cent in FY20. It rose to 25.3 per cent of the BSE’s total turnover compared to 2.2 per