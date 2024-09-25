Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Higher sales, occupancy to improve profit trajectory of Max Healthcare

Higher sales, occupancy to improve profit trajectory of Max Healthcare

Acquisitions, organic growth to improve profit trajectory

Max Healthcare Institute
Premium

Deepak KorgaonkarRam Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of healthcare services major Max Healthcare Institute gained over 23 per cent since the start of this month and the stock crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it closed 989.85 apiece at the NSE.

The gains were cornered on the back of a strong outlook for the sector and aggressive expansion plans for the chain led by acquisitions and organic growth.   

The company recently acquired a 64 per cent equity stake of Jaypee Healthcare (JHL) with an option agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 36 per cent equity stake through cash

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon