Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Higher volumes, profitability gains boost Gail's Q2FY25 performance

Higher volumes, profitability gains boost Gail's Q2FY25 performance

GAIL plans to add 80 new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and 120,000 new domestic piped natural gas or PNG connections in next two years

Gail India
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gail’s second quarter (Q2FY25) performance met expectations. Petchem turned profitable on higher volumes, and trading revenues were in-line. Analysts are pointing at some favourable factors for FY26 and FY27. There could be a transmission tariff hike in Q4FY25, steady growth in transmission and marketing volumes, and petchem capacity rising by two times in FY27. 
Gail expects 5 million metric standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) per annum growth in marketing volumes for next two years. Trading segment profit guidance of Rs 4,500 crore may be exceeded. The management expects petchem segments Q2 operating profit run-rate to continue in H2FY25. The
Topics : GAIL India stock market trading Compass

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon