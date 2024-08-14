Hindalco: Q1 performance in line with expectations, outlook positive

The consolidated performance of base metals major Hindalco has matched expectations. For the April-June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (FY25), the global base metals producer’s consolidated net sales stood at Rs 57,000 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)). Consolidated Ebitda was Rs 7,500 crore (up 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent Q-o-Q), while adjusted PAT was at Rs 3,400 crore (up 38 per cent Y-o-Y and up 7 per cent Q-o-Q). The net debt-to-Ebitda ratio stood at 1.24x compared to 1.73x in Q1FY24.

The revenue from